Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair an emergency meeting on Wednesday (today) to analyze the critical situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the outbreak of poliovirus.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the Chief Secretary Saleem Khan have been asked to attend the session which will be briefed about the situation by Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Babar Bin Atta.

Federal Health Minister and heads of international organizations will also attend the meeting to discuss the situation of poliovirus outbreak in the region.

It is worth mentioning here that polio cases this year have already exceeded the total numbers of previous three years. Despite government’s anti-polio measures, 53 cases have been reported across the country with 41 patients from KP, 5 from Punjab, 4 from Balochistan and 3 from Sindh.

Let it be known 20 polio cases were reported in Pakistan in 2016, 8 in 2017 and 12 in 2018.