LAHORE - The pre-season cricket training camp commenced here on Tuesday at National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the supervision of former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

Altogether eighteen players reported in the camp which will conclude on September 7. The camp is being organized by Pakistan Cricket Board to achieve the objective of enhancing players fitness and endurance ahead of Pakistan coming assignment of two test series of the ICC championship against Sri Lanka at home. The players will undergo fitness test today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday). The players who reported for the camp are Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Muhammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz, Abid Ali, Rahat Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar, Bilal Asif, Asif Ali and Mir Hamza.

Hasan Ali, who is currently in Dubai in connection with his engagement with a Indian-origin girl, will report on August 26 while Shadab Khan will join the camp on August 22 and Azhar Ali on August 24.