Lahore - The Punjab Group of Colleges has shined in Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) exams.

According to a press release, students of the Punjab Group of Colleges bagged 9 top positions out of total 15.

According to the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announcemnt, Maryam Javaid, Aqsa Mustafa and Hamna Farooq bagged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively while being in the same positions in pre-medical group too. In Commerce Group, again our students Muqaddas Meharban, Tasmia Imtiaz and Bushra Mahboob stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In Pre-engineering Group, Zainab Ghauri stood 1st while in Humanities and General Science Groups, Suffah and Fatima Sahar secured 2nd positions. Position holders attributed their success to parents and teachers.