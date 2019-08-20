Share:

Rawalpindi-A 32-year-old kidnapping and rape accused recently held by the police had been keeping 3 dogs in his house and threatened the victim girls of throwing them before the dogs whoever resisted his sexual advances, sources disclosed to The Nation.

However, the police could not recover the dogs during a raid at the house at Gulistan Colony.

Qasim Jahangir, who was held by the police along with his wife Kiran, 22, on complaint of a university student whom the couple kidnapped and raped before cameras, is accused of having assaulted at least 127 girls sexually including minor ones. Wife of the accused used to record the acts for onward sharing with porn websites abroad.

According to sources, the accused and his wife had been keeping 3 big-sized dogs in a house where they used to bring the victims for raping and filming them. “Qasim used to grab a girl from arms and acted as if throwing her before the dogs if she resisted his sexual acts,” they said. The police team that raided the house had found folded steel chains and neck-strap used to tie the dogs, the sources said.

The accused while talking to The Nation in the courtroom admitted that he had three dogs in the house where he assaulted the victims. SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, who is heading a team constituted by CPO Faisal Rana to interrogate the case, also confirmed that the couple had been keeping dogs in their rented house. He said that the police had recovered only 10 videos from the possession of the accused.

“The girls been filmed appeared to be known to the accused as they could be seen hugging Qasim as per their own will, thus we could not ascertain whether they had been forced for sex,” he said. He, however, shared that the university student SJ, the applicant, could be seen offering resistance to sexual advances of the accused. The SSP said that police had written a letter to Punjab Home Department to request the Ministry of Interior to ask cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency to assist Rawalpindi police in examining the gadgets the couple used for recording their criminal acts. “We have dispatched the letter to the Home Department,” he said. He added that police were investigating the case through different angles and would not spare those involved or linked with the couple.

On the other hand, a judicial magistrate sent the alleged rapist to Adiala Jail on 14 days judicial remand. According to details, a police team headed by Investigation Officer SI Aqeel Rathore produced Qasim before the court of area magistrate and told the court that the police needed no more physical custody of the accused as investigation had been completed. On this, the judge sent the accused to Adiala Jail on 14 days judicial remand.

According to a police spokesman, CPO Faisal Rana will hold a presser today (Tuesday) at 11am at Police Line Number 1 to brief media about the outcome of investigation in the case.