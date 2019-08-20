Share:

RAWALPIDI - RPO Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail directed the police to ensure security of Muharram congregations by conducting screening and scanning of the main routes of mourning processions before ‘ashura’.

He also directed the officers to accelerate operations against the gangsters and hardcore criminals in order to control the surge in crime. The RPO issued these directions in a meeting held at his office on Monday to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram and the surging crime ratio.

The meeting was attended by CPO Rawalpindi Capt (R) Faisal Rana, DPO Attock Syed Nadim Shehzad, DPO Jhelum Syed Hammad Abid and DPO Chakwal Adil Memon.

While addressing the meeting, the RPO directed for strict ban on wall chalking and use of loud speakers. He ordered to strictly observe the individuals who are under fourth schedule. He asked his subordinates to hold meetings with the members of peace committees and religious leaders of all schools of thoughts and taking them into confidence over security matters. “The organisers of ‘majalis’ should be made clear to not invite any ‘zakir’ who delivers hate speeches,” he said.

He directed the police to strictly check all mourners and suspects. He also asked the police officers to make sure that no cop leaves the duty point till continuation of all the religious activities. A control room should be set up by the police officers in their areas concerned to monitor the activities of the suspects and other outlaws. The RPO directed the CPO and DPOs to make efforts to combat crime in their areas. “Patrolling should be enhanced in all the sensitive areas besides carrying out the search operations to flush out criminals and suspects from the region,” he said.