KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday ad­opted a resolution for provision of Anti Rabies (Dog bite) vaccine in all the emergency centers and hospitals of the province.

The resolution was tabled by the PTI lawmaker Seema Zia during the assem­bly session, who expressed her concern that the dog bite incidents in the city has increased, specifically endangering the lives of children.

She said that the hospitals lack vac­cines to cure the dog bite that further aggravates the situation.

Another PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman speaking on it said that the provincial government announced to vaccinate dogs for countering their re­productive system. “No steps are taken in this regard and it remained a mere announcement like others from provin­cial government,” he said.

The speaker while suggesting a so­lution said that the dogs should be ex­ported to Philippines and China.

Responding to it, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that they had received 59 cases of dog bites in the province and efforts were underway to counter it.

“We are working to prepare a vaccine to stop reproductive process in dogs,” she said. The minister admitted re­ceiving complaints of shortage of anti-rabies vaccine but said that they have ensured that the shortage is overcome within short span.

“The vaccine is now available in all hospitals in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thar, Nawabshah and other cities,” she said adding that she even had the details of the vaccines present in the hospitals and whenever there is shortage of it, the health department provides it on immediate basis.

The provincial minister further asked the municipal authorities to play their part in catching dogs but opposed the idea of killing them saying that animals like human beings also have the rights and should be followed.

The provincial assembly proceed­ings, which began more than an hour later from schedule under the chair of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, were later adjourned for Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the house also took up an ad­journment motion from PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman regarding rising menace of street crimes in Karachi and adjourned debate on it for Thursday.

A privilege motion from lawmaker Muhammad Ali Aziz regarding breach committed by deputy commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui was withdrawn by the mover after assured of action from the provincial minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Transparency to be ensured before issuing government ads to the newspa­pers: Saeed Ghani

Responding to queries during ques­tion and answer session of the pro­vincial assembly, the Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani said that the government ad­vertisements would be given for pub­lications only to those which were registered in media list of the Infor­mation Department.

Other than authentic registration the publication must had be regular, he said. Saeed Ghani said that circulation size of the publication was not a condi­tion for any publication to be given gov­ernment advertisements. The Minister said that in total there were 734 publi­cations from Sindh that included daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly. The number of publications which publish daily was 413, he said. He said that the government always wanted to support financially the lowly circulated publica­tions and this practice would continue in future as well.

Saeed Ghani said that at present the affairs of the Sindh Information Depart­ment were being run following the Act of 2002 but after the passage of 18th amendment new law and policies could be formulated. The working in this re­gard had already been initiated last year but owning to the reservations ex­pressed by few of the journalists’ asso­ciations a committee had been formed to address there genuine reservations, he added. He said that after the satis­faction of every stakeholder the draft of new law would be presented before the provincial assembly.

The minister said that unlike any oth­er province of the country to preserve historical documents advance state of at art technology equipments were be­ing used in the Archives wing of the in­formation department.