KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution for provision of Anti Rabies (Dog bite) vaccine in all the emergency centers and hospitals of the province.
The resolution was tabled by the PTI lawmaker Seema Zia during the assembly session, who expressed her concern that the dog bite incidents in the city has increased, specifically endangering the lives of children.
She said that the hospitals lack vaccines to cure the dog bite that further aggravates the situation.
Another PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman speaking on it said that the provincial government announced to vaccinate dogs for countering their reproductive system. “No steps are taken in this regard and it remained a mere announcement like others from provincial government,” he said.
The speaker while suggesting a solution said that the dogs should be exported to Philippines and China.
Responding to it, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that they had received 59 cases of dog bites in the province and efforts were underway to counter it.
“We are working to prepare a vaccine to stop reproductive process in dogs,” she said. The minister admitted receiving complaints of shortage of anti-rabies vaccine but said that they have ensured that the shortage is overcome within short span.
“The vaccine is now available in all hospitals in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thar, Nawabshah and other cities,” she said adding that she even had the details of the vaccines present in the hospitals and whenever there is shortage of it, the health department provides it on immediate basis.
The provincial minister further asked the municipal authorities to play their part in catching dogs but opposed the idea of killing them saying that animals like human beings also have the rights and should be followed.
The provincial assembly proceedings, which began more than an hour later from schedule under the chair of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, were later adjourned for Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier, the house also took up an adjournment motion from PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman regarding rising menace of street crimes in Karachi and adjourned debate on it for Thursday.
A privilege motion from lawmaker Muhammad Ali Aziz regarding breach committed by deputy commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui was withdrawn by the mover after assured of action from the provincial minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla.
Transparency to be ensured before issuing government ads to the newspapers: Saeed Ghani
Responding to queries during question and answer session of the provincial assembly, the Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani said that the government advertisements would be given for publications only to those which were registered in media list of the Information Department.
Other than authentic registration the publication must had be regular, he said. Saeed Ghani said that circulation size of the publication was not a condition for any publication to be given government advertisements. The Minister said that in total there were 734 publications from Sindh that included daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly. The number of publications which publish daily was 413, he said. He said that the government always wanted to support financially the lowly circulated publications and this practice would continue in future as well.
Saeed Ghani said that at present the affairs of the Sindh Information Department were being run following the Act of 2002 but after the passage of 18th amendment new law and policies could be formulated. The working in this regard had already been initiated last year but owning to the reservations expressed by few of the journalists’ associations a committee had been formed to address there genuine reservations, he added. He said that after the satisfaction of every stakeholder the draft of new law would be presented before the provincial assembly.
The minister said that unlike any other province of the country to preserve historical documents advance state of at art technology equipments were being used in the Archives wing of the information department.