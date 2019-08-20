Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Davis Cup player Samir Iftikhar kept the country’s flag high in the USA by winning men’s singles title of USTA $20,000 Elpaso Open held at Elpaso Tennis Club Texas.

Samir crushed Theodore Mcdonald 6-3, 4-1 (retried). The Pakistani Davis Cupper displayed superb form in the entire championship losing only 11 games in 64 men’s draw and on the other hand, Mcdonald, who had won three-set battle against fifth seed Warren Fulgenzi 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 in the semifinals, couldn’t match the superb display of tennis by Pakistani tennis ace.

Samir, after winning the first set 6-3, took an impressive 4-1 lead, when after 20 points baseline rally, Mcdonald suffered cramp and had to retire. Samir bagged the coveted title with 4,000 USD winner purse while the runner-up received USD 2,000. According to Tayyab Iftikhar, father of Samir, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan has lauded the performance of Samir and also congratulated him on his outstanding performance and title triumph.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to no sponsorship from Pakistani government and multinational organizations, Samir’s tennis future is on stake. If he gets due sponsorship in time, he can compete on ATP Pro Circuit and win international medals for Pakistan.

Tayyab Iftikhar, father of Samir, has said that despite several appeals to Prime Minister Imran Khan, IPC Minister and corporate sector, Samir couldn’t get due support, that’s why he is thinking about quitting tennis. “If government and multinationals come forward and support him fully, Samir can excel at higher level and not only win laurels for the country but can also strengthen Pakistan Davis Cup team, which badly needs back up player after Aisam Qureshi and Aqeel Khan. If Samir is provided due chance at Davis Cup, it will brighten chances of national team in Davis Cup tie against India.”