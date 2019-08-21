Share:

Congratulations Beaconhouse! Beaconhouse continues the tradition of setting new benchmarks and breaking records. With 18,103 A*s and As in 2019 O and A Level exams, Beaconhouse students keep the long-standing legacy of excellence alive and continue to raise the bar each year!

The A Level programme at Beaconhouse School System is in its third decade of success supported with a growing network of 27 A Level campuses across 16 cities. The Beaconhouse College Programme features the renowned Access Centre where counsellors guide students with university placements and scholarships, ensuring that they are well on their pathway to the future! This makes Beaconhouse College Programme, Pakistan’s leading A Level Programme!

Beaconhouse students have a tradition of admissions in top-ranked international and national universities having received scholarships of $94.9 million in 2019 alone! Beaconhouse remains the leader in education contributing to the development of Pakistan with an alumni base of over 90,000 Beaconites!

Moreover, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Beaconhouse has also set new records and now stands at top 3% of the world ranking with outstanding results. Middle Years Programme students have also kept this tradition alive and are now in top 4% of the world ranking with their excellent results. Similarly, Matriculation students have also raised the bar and attained spectacular results as well.

Beaconhouse is the only school network that has attained the highest number of A*s and A’s in Pakistan this year and has continued this tradition from previous years! Congratulations to all these young minds, teachers and parents who came together to make this year’s result a huge success. A huge shout out to all the Beaconhouse students who worked hard and broke all barriers. We take pride in our young Beaconites who now move on to bigger achievements in all walks of life!-A contributor