Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been advised complete bed rest for another 10 days.

As per the PML-N media cell, Opposition Leader in National Assembly was suffering from backache and pain in legs for that last one week. Doctors examined condition of Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and advised complete bed rest for 10 days due to persistent pain in the back and legs. Doctors will again examine Shehbaz after a couple of weeks.