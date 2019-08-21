Share:

LAHORE - Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday suspended Badami Bagh Station House Officer for not updating official record. The police chief also ordered the officers to complete investigation of reported crime case on time.

According to a police spokesman, the IGP visited police stations in Lahore and Sheikhupura districts on Tuesday. During his visit to the Badami Bagh police station, the IGP suspended SHO Sohail Kazmi because of incomplete record of proclaimed offenders. The IGP also issued a displeasure letter to DSP Badami Bagh. The IGP also checked record of the under investigation cases, proclaimed offenders, duty roaster, and beat chart of officials. He was briefed about the public complaints being received at front desks.

“Improvement of police station is a priority, so lethargy is intolerable,” the police chief said, adding that policemen are meant to serve the people on merit.

“I will check police stations and offices across the province and there is no place for negligence

All SHOs should hold a staff meeting on a daily basis,” he added.

Citizens at Shahdara Police Station told the IGP about their problems and the chief ordered the officials concerned to get the issues resolved.

Pact to submit challans

at the earliest

An MoU between the Punjab police and prosecution department was signed to speed up submission of challans and other objections. IGP Arif Nawaz Khan and Secretary of Prosecution Nadeem Ahmad Chaudary signed the accord at the Central Police Office. The process of submission of challan by investigation officers and prosecutors will be regularised.