Mumbai-Indian film director Shonali Bose has written a detailed note on the repeal of Article 370 and the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, stating that she is concerned about the well-being of the lead actor Zaira Wasim of her film who lives there.

Writing on Instagram, the director wrote: “My heart is heavy as the sky is dark over India’s democracy right now. My heart has always ached for the terrible human rights violations in the Valley - right from the times of the Congress government in the 90’s. The disappearances and killing of innocent youth is not new. Nor is the opening of fire on demonstrations.”

She added, “I want to ask every Indian - every Bengali, Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Tamilian et al - how would you feel if your State was split overnight and converted into a Union Territory? Leave Article 370 aside for a moment and answer that honestly.”

She further added: “On a personal level, I have never known anyone before in the State. But now I have a child there. ZairaWasim - the heart and soul of The Sky is Pink. I have known her and her family over one year - spent marvelous times with them in both Srinagar and Jammu. I was with them in Jammu just a day before this happened.”

She concludedsaying, “I’m besides myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them Eid Mubarak. I’m sure they couldn’t celebrate it. We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise she and her brother make to each other in [the Sky is Pink] in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can’t reach my baby right now.”