KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that there are 1429 katchi abadies across the province, out of which 962 are notified, while work is going on to regularise 360 katchi abadies.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority here in his office on Tuesday. Sec­retary Katchi abadi Ahmed Bux Nareejo, Director General Katchi Abadi Farooq Laghari and other Regional Direc­tors also attended the meeting.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch directed to extend Katchi Abadi policy from 1997 to 2003 to give maximum benefit to the poor people. He also directed to have consultative meetings with DC Larkana and Municipal Commissioner Larkana to provide Lease to Katchi abadies of Larkana.

He also directed to cancel lease of amensity plots in Katchi abadies as per directives of Supreme Court’ s ver­dict. Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Mur­taza Baloch added, “A resettlement plan for Katchi aba­dies in collaboration with Builder Association (ABAD) should be made.”

He also asked to identify the losses that were caused to infrastructure in katchi abadies due to recent severe rains. Baloch directed to make appointments on women and minority quotas on merit. He said that the process of finalising lease to Etihad Town, be done at earliest, an office of Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority should be es­tablished in Azad Jhamburia Colony and residential flats should be built in same locality.