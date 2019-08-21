Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 856.80 points (2.90 percent) to close at 30,419.22 points. A total of 142,578,880 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.601 billion. Out of 373 companies, share prices of 268 companies recorded increase while 86 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of, 10,364,500 and price per share of Rs7.93, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 8,992,000 and price per share of Rs13.20 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 7,039,500 and price per share of Rs18.46. The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs149.75 per share, closing at Rs6130 while Indus Motor Company was runner up with the increase of Rs43.12 per share, closing at Rs1049.23. The top decliners were Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs42.41 per share, closing at Rs1132.75 and J.D.W.Sugar with the decrease of Rs14.19 per share closing at Rs 275.81.