HAFIZABAD - Teachers of public schools in the district staged protest demonstrations on Tuesday by wearing black armbands against the authorities for not suspending former CEO Education of Hafizabad despite registration of a case against him for allegedly assaulting a female teacher.

They raised slogans against the accused and the administration for their apathetic attitude for not suspending him despite criminal charges against him. They said that transfer of the accused to Rawalpindi was not enough.

They called upon the Chief Minister of Punjab, Education Minister and Secretary Education as well as Secretary School Education to suspend him immediately for his immoral activities and tarnishing the image of the department. They threatened to continue their protest otherwise.

Meanwhile, a citizen of Kaleke was deprived of Rs100,000 by two women pickpockets while a citizen of the same locality lost his motorcycle. According to police sources, Ahmad Ali son of Bashir Ahmad of Kaleke was on way to Madhrianwala bypass in a rickshaw in which two women were also travelling. The accused women come down from the rickshaw in Qatal Garrha Chowk after removing cash from his pocket.

Iqbal Ahmad of Kaleke had parked his bike outside his residence and after some time when he came outside, he found his bike was missing. The police are investigating. No arrest has been made yet.