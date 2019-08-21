Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan has said that the sale of textile mills to domestic market has come to a halt, as both the traders and loom owners are not ready to provide identity cards.

He said a good number of mills have either reduced production capacities or closing down their operations.

Chairman APTMA said media reports suggest that the collection of tax revenue from local sales has increased in the month of July which could possibly be due to the fact that there was no condition of identity card.

Therefore, the industry kept dispatching sales during the month of July, which has reflected in tax revenue data. However, dispatches of yarn and fabric from mills to the domestic market are at standstill since the condition of identity card has been re-imposed from 1st of August, he added.