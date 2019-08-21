Share:

Doha - US special envoy to Afghanistan is heading to Qatar and the Afghan capital to resume peace talks aimed at ending 18 years of military intervention, reported Al Jazeera. Zalmay Khalilzad will resume talks with the Taliban in Doha “as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan,” the US Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC TV that a deal was possible, if the current level of violence could be significantly reduced. “The conversations are going well,” Pompeo said.

“What really happens on the ground, if we can reduce violence, we’ll create a space where we can withdraw not only American support but NATO forces that are there as well.”