KARACHI - Spokesman for Sindh gov­ernment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar is committing civil disobedi­ence by announcing not to pay taxes in Karachi. Speak­ing in a press conference at Sindh Assembly building, Murtaza Wahab said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his com­pany was trying to con­vince everyone to pay taxes but on the other hand, the MQM’s Mayor - a man from the coalition party sitting with the federal govern­ment has no point to ask people for not paying taxes. It’s a shameful act as MQM was dividing the people, he added. “Rather than ad­mitting the failures, they are trying to destabilise the state policy. The state­ment of mayor is condem­nable and added that the leadership of his political party should take notice as the people have become aware of the disqualifica­tion of Mayor Karachi and they want to escape but the people of Karachi do not let them flee.” He further said that he himself was an Urdu speaking Sindhi and Pakistani and takes pride as a son of Sindh’s soil, but MQM’s dual policy was that when they go to rural parts of Sindh, they talk about One Sindh and term Sindh as their mother, but when they return back to Karachi; they talk about the division of Sindh that exposes their hypocrisy.