KARACHI - Spokesman for Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar is committing civil disobedience by announcing not to pay taxes in Karachi. Speaking in a press conference at Sindh Assembly building, Murtaza Wahab said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his company was trying to convince everyone to pay taxes but on the other hand, the MQM’s Mayor - a man from the coalition party sitting with the federal government has no point to ask people for not paying taxes. It’s a shameful act as MQM was dividing the people, he added. “Rather than admitting the failures, they are trying to destabilise the state policy. The statement of mayor is condemnable and added that the leadership of his political party should take notice as the people have become aware of the disqualification of Mayor Karachi and they want to escape but the people of Karachi do not let them flee.” He further said that he himself was an Urdu speaking Sindhi and Pakistani and takes pride as a son of Sindh’s soil, but MQM’s dual policy was that when they go to rural parts of Sindh, they talk about One Sindh and term Sindh as their mother, but when they return back to Karachi; they talk about the division of Sindh that exposes their hypocrisy.
Staff Reporter
August 21, 2019
