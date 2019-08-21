Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in D.G.Khan, Hazara division, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during past 24 hours. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places Malakand, Hazara, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Sibbi remained the hottest place in the country with temperature rising up to 43°C.