LAHORE - At least 17 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in different parts of Punjab on Thursday.

According to a rescue team spokesperson, the roof of an old house collapsed in Ibrahim Colony in Lahore’s Harbanspura area, killing four people and injuring five others.

Following the incident, rescue workers rushed to the spot and retrieved two bodies, whereas, seven others were injured – among whom two died during treatment while condition of the remaining injured was said to be out of danger.

Heavy monsoon showers lashed Lahore and other parts of the province on late Wednesday night. The downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital of Lahore and commuters faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines.

Several Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) feeders tripped due heavy rain in Lahore, which started on Wednesday night, plunging half of the city into darkness.

A woman and her minor son were killed while seven others were injured when the roof of their house collapsed on Muridke Road in Malian Kalan village of Sheikhupura. In Chiniot, three people were injured in similar incidents.

Moreover, five people, including a woman and four children, were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Mandi Bahauddin’s Phalia area.

According to detail, wife and four children of Qari Muhammad Aslam were sleeping on Wednesday night when roof of Madrasa Jamia Farooqia in Phalia collapsed burying them under the rubble. The Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

In addition, a landslide occurred in a coalmine in Qasba Bhal of Chakwal due to the rain. The labourers were buried under the debris. Five others were also injured.

Moreover, two other persons died in Faisalabad and Zafarwal from electrocution.

Separately, two persons were killed and one injured when a bus hit a motorbike. Later, the public blocked the road, damaged the bus in protest against the incident. The Daewoo bus, while traveling from Malakwal to Lahore on Malakwal-Bhera Road, had hit the motorcycle. As a result, two riders were injured and a child died on-the-spot. The injured were moved to THQ Hospital Bhalwal where one of them succumbed to his injuries and the other is under treatment. The driver managed to escape.

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in Southern Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours.

While Iisolated rain also expected in Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm):-Punjab: Lahore (City 118, Airport 97), Joharabad 97, Jhang 93, Faisalabad 72, M.B.Din 60, Chakwal 57, Gujranwala 54, Sargodha 49, Narowal 42, Jhelum 41, Gujrat 38, Rawalpindi( Chaklala 36, Shamsabad 17), Noorpur Thal 36, Islamabad ( Saidpur 29, Golra 19, Zero Point 18, Bokra, Airport 13), Sialkot (City, Airport 25), Bhakkar 21, Okara 11, D. G Khan 07, Murree 06, Attock 04, Karor (layyah) 03, T. T Singh 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D. I Khan 45, Balakot 42, Pattan 27, Peshawar 18, kalam 09, Cherat 08, Kakul 06, Parachinar 09, Dir (lower), Mirkhani, Saidu Sharif 04, Bannu 03,, Malam Jabba 02, Kashmir: Kotli 24, Rawalakot 07, Garhi Dupatta 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 04.

Maximum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Dalbandin 45°C, Dadu 44°C, Sibbi, Nokkundi and Layyah 43°C.