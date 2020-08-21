Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country has reported 8 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours while 272,804 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from the pandemic. According to the latest statistics, the total active COVID-19 cases in the country are now 11,945. As many as 513 new cases and eight deaths from the virus were reported during the last 24 hours. Another 676 people recovered from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s database on coronavirus. This has taken the total number of recoveries to 272,804. Punjab has recorded 58 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of cases to 95,800. It has reported no further fatalities from the virus. The provincial death toll stands at 2,186 while more than 90,200 people have recovered so far.

Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 38 new coronavirus cases while GB has confirmed one more fatality.

According to the database, 13 new cases were reported in Islamabad, 18 in GB and seven in AJK.