Accountability Court (AC) Lahore has summoned PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif on August 27 in money laundering reference.

The court has also directed the jail authorities to produce Hamza Shahbaz and other arrested accused on August 27.

Judge Jawad ul Hassan of AC Lahore took up money laundering reference against Shahbaz Sharif family for hearing Friday.

On inquiring by the court NAB prosecutor told 16 accused including Shahbaz Sharif , Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz are named in the reference. They are charged with becoming involved in money laundering of over Rs 7 billion. 4 approvers are also included therein.

NAB prosecutor informed the court Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, wife Nusrat Shahbaz and both the daughters including Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali have not joined investigation.

The court ordered that the investigation officer should tell on the next hearing what are the evidence against these accused and why they have not been arrested.

The court remarked the investigation should assist it in the matter of summoning these accused on next hearing.

The court while adjourning the hearing of the case summoned Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Qasim, Qayyu, CFO Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi and others on August 27.