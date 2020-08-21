Share:

ISLAMABAD - Billie Eilish spoke directly to voters before debuting her poignant single My Future at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The 18 year old singer urged those tuning in to ‘vote like our lives and the world depend on it,’ while proudly endorsing Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. ‘You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess — Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,’ began Eilish, who delivered her powerful speech against a purple backdrop. The Bad Guy hit-maker directly called out President Donald Trump’s ineffectiveness and stressed the importance of electing a leader that embodies true American values.

‘We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and covid — not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality,’ expressed Eilish passionately.