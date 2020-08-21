Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hybrid technology is being tested by the British Army in two of its armored vehicles as a way to improve sustainability and enhance stealth capabilities. The Jackal 2 mobile weapons platform and the Foxhound protected patrol vehicle will be refitted with the new hybrid systems - with testing starting in November. Prototype hybrids of each vehicle are being built as part of a £3 million investment from the Ministry of Defence to find ways to reduce its carbon footprint. The vehicles will keep their diesel-driven internal combustion engines along with batteries and electronics for the first prototypes, but that could change in future versions. The MoD said the vehicles self-charge from the diesel engine, which runs a generator providing electricity to the battery, so don’t need to be plugged in.