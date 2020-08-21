Share:

LAHORE - The business centres and entities will remain open from 8 am to 10 pm. This was decided in a meeting which was held on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Thursday. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat chaired the meeting. The meeting decided new timings of business and trade centres according to which all business and trade centre will remain open from 8 am to 10 pm, however, clinics, pharmacy and grocery stores will be exempted from these timings. The meeting also decided that wearing mask in bazaars and markets will be declared compulsory. COVID-19 is reducing gradually however, we should not let go the precautionary measures.

The meeting also decided to send the recommendations to NCOC for soften the restrictions.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretaries Industries and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.