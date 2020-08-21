Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members and said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was torchbearers of the positive traditions in politics. He said that political and social services of late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo will long be remembered. Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.