Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan on Thursday reported eight more deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 290,958. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,209.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 513 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 127,060 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,800 in Punjab, 35,468 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,425 in Islamabad, 12,403 in Balochistan, 2,219 in AJK.