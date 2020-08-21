Share:

Pakistan on Friday has reported ten deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 291,588. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,219.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 630 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 127,381 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,958 in Punjab, 35,545 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,424 in Balochistan, 15,453 in Islamabad, 2,604 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,223 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,350 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,188 in Punjab, 1,243 in KP, 139 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 63 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,389,365 coronavirus tests and 25,613 in last 24 hours. 273,579 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 722 patients are in critical condition.