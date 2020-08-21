Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, the sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express has just been given a glamorous new trailer. The Agatha Christie adaptation sees Branagh reprising his role as famed Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot as he investigates another murder.

Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer lead a star-studded cast that also includes Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Sex Education’s Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.

The new trailer introduces viewers to happy newlyweds Linnet Rideway Doyle and Simon Doyle, played by Gadot and Hammer, when their sultry Egyptian vacation aboard a river steamer is cut short by alluring mysteries and murderous jealousy. A previous film adaptation of Christie’s 1937 novel featured an equally starry cast including Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Jane Birken, Maggie Smith and Peter Ustinov.

The movie picked up the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Film after it was released in 1978. Branagh’s previous Murder on the Orient Express was an international hit and huge commercial success. The predecessor to this year’s Death on the Nile featured an ensemble cast including Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman, Derek Jacobi, William Dafoe, Leslie Odom Jr, and Lucy Boynton. Death on the Nile is scheduled for release on 23 October.