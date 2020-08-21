Share:

LAHORE - Descon celebrated the 73rd Independence Day with full fervour in a simple yet impressive ceremony held at all Descon locations including ongoing project sites. The attendees, while following the SOPs, took part in various activities such as flag hoisting, cake cutting, and singing the national anthem.

Descon is a multinational company headquartered in Pakistan. The diversified portfolio of the company includes engineering, power, and chemicals. Their operations are extended both locally and internationally, contending with the major global leaders in the field. Over the past years, Descon has paved itself thoroughly in the foundation of Pakistan’s engineering and construction industry thus, working towards the progress of the nation.