The alleged suicide case of Dr Maha took a new turn when the police investigation team came to know that license of the pistol found at alleged suicide scene was on the name of Saad Naseer.

The license of the pistol used in the incident is in the name of Saad Naseer and that the weapon was brought to Balochistan from abroad.

The sources said that Saad Naseer had bought the pistol from Bashir Khan Trading Company in 2010. The arms were brought to Baluchistan from abroad.

Police have decided to include Naseer in the investigation and has also recorded the statement of Junaid, a close friend of Maha Ali.