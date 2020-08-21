Share:

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood on Friday has said that final decision to reopen educational institutes across the country from September 15 will be taken in a follow-up meeting on September 7.

While addressing a press conference, Shafqat Mehmood has asked the health ministry to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutes to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Work is in process to impose uniform education system in the country, he added.

Earlier, the minister has said that educational institutes were granted permission to open their administrative offices and faculty departments by ensuring strict implementation SOPs.

He said that students faced immense difficulties during online classes in low internet coverage areas.

In March 2020, the Pakistani government had closed all the schools, colleges and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.