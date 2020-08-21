Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday flew to China on a two-day visit (August 20-21) to participate in the second round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

The FM is accompanied by senior officials, said a foreign ministry statement.

Qureshi would lead Pakistani side in the dialogue to be held in Hainan, China, while Chinese side would be led by State Councillor and Foreign Minster Wang Yi. The first meeting of the dialogue was held in March last year, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the dialogue, both the sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on COVID-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office said that the visit would play an important role in further strengthening the Pak-China “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

Prior to his departure, the foreign minister said in a video message that he had already discussed the visit with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He hoped that during the visit, the delegation would reflect the thinking of Pakistan’s political and military leadership. The foreign minister also hoped that his scheduled meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would prove to be productive for both the countries.