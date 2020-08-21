Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 20-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into a dam in Mandra while two dacoits shot and injured a citizen during a dacoity bid at Saidpur Road on Thursday.

According to details, a girl, resident of Bhatta, ended her life by jumping into Phalena Dam located in Mandra. The family called Rescue 1122 drivers who carried out search operation for the dead body. The reason behind suicide by the girl is told to be some domestic dispute. A suicidal note was also found by the rescuers along with shawl of girl along the bank of dam.

Local police also visited the crime scene and mentioned occurrence of incident in daily crime register.

A gang of two dacoits having guns into hands intercepted Yar Muhammad (55) and tried to snatch his motorcycle. However, Yar put off resistance in which the dacoits opened firing on him. They said a bullet pierced his chest and he was moved to Holy Family Hospital in injured condition by Rescue 1122.

A case was registered against the dacoits with Police Station New Town, they said.