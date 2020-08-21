Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asim Abbasi’s latest outing Churails, the 10-part web series is all the rage these days, and for all the right reasons. The Karachi-based show about four women turned vigilantes has been lauded by critics for its crisp writing, out-of-the-box narrative, and bringing some important social messages. Headlined by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Yasra Rizvi, and Mehar Bano, Churails also brought some exciting cameos and supporting roles. Amongst all the surprising cameos, one name in particular that deserves to be mentioned and appreciated that took us by a happy surprise is Hamzah Tariq Jamil. Starring as Naeem, aka Nimmo, as he’s better known among his ‘group’ of friends.

Naeem is a gay sex worker who doesn’t shy away from his sexuality. He is affable, demure, and dearly loved by the LGBT community members that he spends most of his time with. Naeem’s life takes a turn when he falls for one of his customers, Ehtsham, played by Khoosat. As fate would have it, the feelings are mutual between the two men. Nimmo is head over heels for Ehtsham, which is evident in the way he talks about him.