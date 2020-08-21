Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received heavy rains on Thursday, bringing the life to a standstill by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and hours long power outages.

Widespread rain-thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rains disturbed normal routine life in major cities including Lahore as the rainwater inundated roads not only in low-lying areas but also in posh localities. Inundated rainwater caused massive traffic jams in urban areas.

The rains, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. In Lahore, the rains started on late Wednesday night and continued intermittently throughout the day on Thursday. Lahore received 118mm rain.

The wet conditions and strong winds caused tripping of over 100 Lesco feeders, plunging major portion of Lahore in darkness. Dozens of feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night.

Strong winds caused felling of trees and branches, hampering smooth vehicular movement on a number of roads including the Canal Bank Road.

Bursts of heavy rains during the night and in the morning turned City roads and streets into lakes and ponds.

Heavy rains caused overflowing of Lahore Canal near Muslim Town, creating difficulties for motorists coming from Southern parts of the City.

Major roads, not only in Northern Lahore but also in several posh localities, were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after stoppage of rains. Many roads were not cleared from inundated rainwater even till filing of this report late night.

The rains added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians. Many vehicles and motorcycles were seen broken down in various parts of the City. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on major City roads due to inundation of rainwater.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City. Underpasses along the Canal Bank Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Lakshami Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Chowk Nakhuda, Mozang, Tharenten Road, Revaz Garden, Westwood Colony, portions of Raiwind Road, Chuburji, Aziz Road, Shaarey Fatima Jinnah, Hameed Nizami Road, Mason Road, Zeldar Road, Ghazi Road, Samanabad, Main Boulevard Iqbal Town, Wahdat Colony, Rehmanpura, Railway Road, Shadbagh, Circular Road, Saidpur, Shahnoor, Scheme Mor, Sabzazar, Abbot Road, Judicial Colony, Montgomery Road, Gawalmandi, Data Nagar, Abdul Karim Road, R A Bazar, Nishat Colony, Nishter Town, Tajpura, Mughalpura, Maskeenpura, Ali Town, various roads in Johar Town, portions of Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jubilee Town, China Scheme, Sultanpura, Dubanpura, McLeod Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Railways Station, Nicholson Road, Empress Road and Joray Pul were the worst affected areas as far as inundation of rainwater is concerned.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Monsoon currents are penetrating into upper and central parts of the country. Local Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) for parts of the country including Lahore during the next 24 hours.