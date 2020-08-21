Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Shoaib Dastagir and the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Thursday inaugurated Police Khidmat Markaz at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (retired), Syed Hammad Abid, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SSP Securities Faisal Shahzad, Executive Committee Members Zeshan Sohail Malik, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Haji Asif Sehar, Haris Attique, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and a large number of businessmen were present on the occasion.

The Police Khidmat Markaz would have over 14 services in its fold.

Shoaib Dastagir said that establishment of Khidmat Markaz was a proof an ample proof that Police was committed to facilitate the community.

He said that business was the engine of growth and its role was crucial for wealth creation. Businessmen should collaborate with the Police Department as the state cannot run all the affairs alone.

He said that Punjab Police has launched a global portal for overseas Pakistanis so that they could get police related service with ease.

He said that Safe City Project (SCP) gave desired results. He said that the projects of Safe City Project and Model Police Stations could be expanded through public private partnership.

He said that it was the prime duty of the police force to cooperate and develop relationship of trust with the community. He said that this was also an admitted fact that the crimes could not take roots in those societies where police have full trust and cooperation.

Dastagir said that Istanbul was the best example of public private partnership. He said that 1/3 vehicles of Istanbul Police have been donated by the business community.

“Living nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for protection of wealth and lives of people and for peace of their country”, he said and added that police department has sacrificed a lot to eliminate terrorism.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Model Police Stations should be established in all the industrial estates and all the existing police stations covering major commercial hubs should be upgraded. For this purpose, the business community would extend all possible support to the police department.

He said that the scope of cameras installed under Safe City Project should be extended to all the commercial markets of Lahore and the regular maintenance of these cameras needed to be ensured on priority.

He said that many members of the LCCI have complained about presence of huge numbers of beggars in major markets. This causes immense inconvenience to the business community. He said that modern mechanisms could help manage the law and order situation in major cities in close consultation with other important stakeholders of the economy.

He appreciated the performance of traffic police and efforts made by the concerned departments to keep the flow of traffic with least hurdles.

He said that still there was room for improvement.