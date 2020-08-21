Share:

TEHRAN - Iran on Thursday unveiled two new long-range missiles on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day, Tasnim news agency reported. The missiles, named after former commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani and deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were unveiled during a virtual ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Defense Minister Amir Hatami.

The ballistic missile, named after Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km, and the other one given the name of al-Muhandis is a cruise missile with a range of 1,000 km, according to the report. At the ceremony, Hatami said that Iran is self-sufficient in producing over 90 percent of its defense hardware, official IRNA news agency reported.

He noted that Iran has made significant achievements in defense industry despite the U.S. sanctions over the past years. Also, Rouhani said that developing Iran’s military products, including ballistic missile program, is aimed at deterrent purposes, IRNA reported.

Iran plans to send five satellites into space by the end of current Iranian calendar year, ending on March 20, 2021, official IRNA news agency reported. The satellites will be launched with coordination of Defense Ministry, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, was quoted as saying.

Jahromi said that his ministry has 10 programs to implement in the current Iranian year in the sectors of aerospace, cyberspace, and infrastructure of national information network. The Iranian minister did not elaborate on the type of the satellites that the country plans to launch. On April 22, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced the launch of country’s first military satellite Noor 1 into space. Iran’s first home-built satellite Omid was launched in 2009.