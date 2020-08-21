Share:

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes early Friday in the blockaded Gaza Strip to hit a Hamas position, according to the Israeli army.

“After a series of rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza earlier tonight, our Air Force just struck a Hamas military compound used for rocket ammunition manufacturing in Gaza in response,” it said on Twitter.

No information on casualties was provided.

The Israeli army has intensified its raids on Gaza over the past week along with tightening a blockade under which it has banned the entry of fuel for Gaza's sole power plant, plunging the Palestinian territory into darkness.

It said the raids were carried out in retaliation for the launching of incendiary balloons from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas earlier that Israel considers every incendiary balloon a missile.