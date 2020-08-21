Share:

SWAT - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division Presi­dent and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Thursday said that the journey of de­velopment and pros­perity would continue. He said participation of people in various parts of Swat, including PK-4, people were joining PTI because of its policy of development activities without any political af­filiation. Chairman DDAC expressed these views in an exclusive interview with the media men here. He said that people have appreciated the two year performance of PTI led government but the po­litical opponents did not see such performance.He said those who are criticizing the govern­ment and PTI are in fact enemies of development and prosperity.