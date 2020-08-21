Share:

The case of Hayat Baloch’s death has naturally made headlines; the death of a university student that had no connection to a nearby terror attack is naturally a shock, especially in the way that it happened. The incident under investigation had nothing to do with Hayat Baloch or his family, and one of the officers of the Frontier Corps took it upon himself to murder Hayat Baloch in cold blood.

Thankfully, the reaction from FC has been nothing short of prompt and efficient. The IGFC (South) Balochistan Major General Sarfaraz personally visited the family of the victim and promised justice. Shadiullah, the main accused, was also instantly apprehended.

Social media and sections of the public were legitimately aggrieved by what transpired, but they should also take heart by the aftermath. This is the perfect example of a security force institution taking one of its own to task over breaking the law—that too in such heinous fashion—which is comforting for those still seeking justice in other cases. Pending cases such as that of Rao Anwar can also lead to the fair dispensation of justice, if the institution itself is interested in doing what is right.

This type of accountability goes a long way in establishing the trust of the public in state machinery, because it is a verifiable instance of holding someone responsible, even if they are representatives of the state in some way.

Identifying and arresting the suspect is only the first stage in providing justice, however. A young student was murdered in cold blood, and there must be consequences. The accused has been charged with murder, it is now the job of the legal system to punish him accordingly.