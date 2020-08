Share:

Provincial Minister for health Azra Pechuho has said that we will not let Karachi handed over to the Federal government irrespective of the federal government many tactics to take Karachi from Sindh.

Talking to media after visiting DHQ Hospital Qambar Shahdat Kot, She claimed that Karachi is part of Sindh and will remain until doomsday.

At the occasion, provincial minister also inaugurated two ambulances at the DHQ hospital Qambar Shahdat Kot.

The said hospital will be functional from December.