Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kanye West has not given up on his presidential bid, with the 43 year old rapper uploading what appeared to be a 2020 Vision banner to his Twitter. And Kirsten Dunst was more than confused when she noticed her face had made it onto the grid-like banner - clearly without her permission or knowledge. ‘What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?’ wrote the 38 year old actress in reply to West. Aside from Dunst, Kanye’s 2020 Vision banner featured a slew of faces, each with visibly different background, including Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour. West, who announced he was running for president of the United States on July 4, has yet to reveal why Kirsten’s face was made a part of his 2020 Vision. The Stronger rapper qualified to appear on Utah´s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, according to election officials.