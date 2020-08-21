Share:

PESHAWAR - As part of its priorities to ensure provision of best and free of charge healthcare facili­ties to people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the provincial government of PTI among other initiatives earmarked a record hefty amount of Rs 124 billion in its current fiscal budget and expended the sphere of Sehat Insaf Card to the entire province.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reform agenda of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government allocated Rs24.4 billion for health-related development schemes, of which Rs 13.8 bil­lion would be spent in the settled districts and Rs 10.6 billion in the merged districts.

The key feature of KP government with re­gard to provision of healthcare facilities was Sehat Insaf Card, which provided a sigh of re­lief for those unable to bear the costly medical expenditures in case of major health issues. The flagship program is a milestone towards social welfare reforms; ensuring that the identified under-privileged citizens across the province may get access to their entitled med­ical healthcare in a swift and dignified manner without any financial obligation.

Till date, the Sehat Insaf Card covers around 40 percent of the deserving population and will soon provide medical cover to all families across the province as the Prime Minister Im­ran Khan Thursday launched the initiative.This program has no precedent in the entire coun­try and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were lucky to have health coverage upto Rs1 million at public and private hospitals in the province.

According to Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra KP would become the first province where the entire population would get access to the best health services. “Each family will get a Sehat Insaf card to avail free treatment at the designated public and private hospitals. The programme also covers government employ­ees in the provincial departments,” he said.

The KP government, while enhancing the capacity of the province’s biggest hospital, constructed additional wards in the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar as per growing number of patients. An important project of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology was also completed to provide the best treatment fa­cility to cardiac patients.