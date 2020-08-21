Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of villagers belonging to Marri tribe held a demonstration in Phuladyyoon town on Thursday to protest against the kidnapping of Naseer Khan Marri, a landlord. Led by Abdul Qadir Marri, the protesters, carrying banners and placards in their hands, raised slogans for the release of the tribal elder.

Later, talking to the media, the protesters said that police were least interested in tracing Naseer Khan Marri, who was kidnapped from district Tando Allah Yar a few days back

They demanded the Sindh chief minister and the provincial IGP to take immediate notice of the incident and ensure his early recovery.

Man wanted to Sanghar police held: Mirpurkhas police have arrested a man who was wanted by Sanghar police in connection with several heinous criminal cases. Sources informed this scribe on Thursday that CIA Police, on a tip off, carried out a raid on a suspected place and apprehended a hardened criminal, Zulfikar, son of Haji Khan Sammon, resident of taluka Khipro, who was wanted in connection several heinous crimes, including kidnappings for ransom.

SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Basheer Memon has congratulated CIA in-charge Inayatullah Zardari on successfully carrying out the operation.