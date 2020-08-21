Share:

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz stoned party president Shehbaz Sharif’s politics, not the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The federal minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of a girls’ college in Rawalpindi and said Maryam Nawaz is trapping Shehbaz Sharif. The federal government will move court to declare former premier Nawaz Sharif wanted, he said.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is still a child. The opposition will undergo accountability. Those who are being interrogated by the anti-corruption watchdog are giving statements against it.

“Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia have not been affected. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is not going anywhere. The prices of flour and sugar are going to decrease.

“Several projects regarding progress of social sector have been completed in Rawalpindi and new educational institutions have been built in the city. Priority is given to the health of mother and child. We are ready to build an international university.

“Five new universities will be made in Rawalpindi and two new colleges will be added during this or the upcoming year. Former governments did nothing for the education sector.

“Main Line-1 project is a huge project. Biggest rail university of the subcontinent will be made in Rawalpindi and people from across the globe will come here to get education. I wrote a book during the coronavirus pandemic which will be launched on September 6.”