LAHORE - Muharram-ul-Haram moon has been sighted and the first of Muharram is on Friday (today). This was announced by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman after a meeting of the committee in Karachi on Thursday. He said Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on the 30th of this month. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a public holiday tomorrow on first Muharram-Ul-Haram 1442 A.H.