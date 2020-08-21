Share:

The Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) launched on Thursday its media forum.

The forum focuses on the issues of interfaith and intercultural harmony, promoting dialogue, and improving the images of Muslims and Islam.

Representatives of state news agencies from member countries, ministers and other stakeholders are participating in the forum, according to a statement.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the secretary-general of OIC, said in a speech via videoconferencing that the media forum comes within the framework of confronting challenges as a united Muslim bloc.

The OIC was formed in 1969 and has 57 member states.