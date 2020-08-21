Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Blind Sports Federation (PBSF) has revealed that the national blind team would take part in the upcoming Sweden Para Games. PBSF President Ch M Waqas Warraich said: “In the history of Pakistan, it’s for the first time that any blind team is participating in international events, which is an honor for us. We have 25 registered games in which our players are participating, ranging from IBSA Football, goal ball, judo, swimming, showdown, powerlifting, baseball, athletics, track cycling, chess and others.” Highlighting the team’s achievements, the PBSF chief said: “Our goal ball team toured Sweden during last October, whereas the judo men and women’s team participated in the qualifying round of the Paralympics, held in Baku, Azerbaijan in mid-November while our showdown team has also participated in Lithuania.” Expressing disappointment over lack of financial assistance, Waqas said: “Although we’re trying our best to find sponsors, but we failed miserably so far. There is no sponsorship from anyone including government or private sector for these tours and events. We request private business owners to sponsor these events, so that we may promote blind sports across Pakistan.”