Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia relations remain steadfast as ever and we are determined to further building up these historic fraternal ties.

He was speaking during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki here on Friday. Information Attache, Saudi Embassy Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Alsalmi also accompanied the envoy.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy common Islamic heritage and would like to further strengthen their ties in different areas which are mutually beneficial.

Information Minister termed Pak-Saudi relationship as a relationship of hearts and reiterated that the people of Pakistan have great reverence for the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques. He made a special mention of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince HRH Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan and appreciated his vision 2030 which he said is forward looking and in tandem with the requirements of modern era. He also commended the arrangements made by the Saudi government for Hajj this year despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the fields of media and culture. They also emphasized exchange and telecast of TV plays and screening of movies in each other's country as film is an important medium to promote and project cultural and societal values. Both dignitaries also agreed on production of programs highlighting the life and achievements of Muslim heroes, depicting the true Islamic culture.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki said that Saudi Arabia was the first country visited by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Saudi Arab was at the fore front extending him good wishes and support.

The Ambassador informed about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia and said that Corona cases are now minimal and situation is returning to normalcy.

Minister Shibli Faraz stated that Pakistan has successfully tackled the COVID-19 pandemic through effective and prudent policies adopted by the government. He added that if a leader cares for the marginalized strata of the society then Allah Almighty showers His blessings to meet the most difficult of challenges.

Information Minister on the occasion also presented the special publication regarding the two years performance of the government to Saudi Ambassador. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of I&B.