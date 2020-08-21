Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised its squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Overall, 17 players have bene shortlisted.

The Babar Azam-led team will play Eoin Morgan’s England from August 28 to September 1.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz.

“It is going to be a competitive series as England are a strong side. We are looking forward to playing good cricket and win the series," Pakistan Head Coach and Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq added.